Baker hopes to bring more gluten free and sugar free options to Bis-Man area

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those in the Bis-Man area can look forward to more sweet, but sugar-free, treats.

Paula Evanson has been in her kitchen preparing home-made gluten free, sugar free, and dairy free treats for years. She started her business, Momma’s Magic Kitchen to reach those that might not normally see the items they crave on a menu.

“It’s more opportunities for the gluten-free and sugar-free community. I am a diabetic myself, so I just wanted more avenues and opportunities that are better tasting,” said Evanson.

Evanson says that she especially loves to bake banana bread and chocolate chip cookies. She is in the process of selecting a permanent location for Momma’s Magic Kitchen. Evanson does delivery and special orders in the Bis-Man area.

