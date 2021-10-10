Advertisement

Baker hopes to bring more gluten free and sugar free options to Bis-Man area

Momma's Magic Kitchen
Momma's Magic Kitchen(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those in the Bis-Man area can look forward to more sweet, but sugar-free, treats.

Paula Evanson has been in her kitchen preparing home-made gluten free, sugar free, and dairy free treats for years. She started her business, Momma’s Magic Kitchen to reach those that might not normally see the items they crave on a menu.

“It’s more opportunities for the gluten-free and sugar-free community. I am a diabetic myself, so I just wanted more avenues and opportunities that are better tasting,” said Evanson.

Evanson says that she especially loves to bake banana bread and chocolate chip cookies. She is in the process of selecting a permanent location for Momma’s Magic Kitchen. Evanson does delivery and special orders in the Bis-Man area.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasser Image sign
‘We cannot apologize enough’: Owner of Glasser Images issues statement about closure
Glasser Images
Former clients, subcontractor of Glasser Images plan to file a class action lawsuit; Glasser’s new attorney said the closure wasn’t malicious
Police chase
Two men arrested after police chase through Bismarck-Mandan
Glasser Images sign
Bismarck-based photography business closes its doors leaving customers out of money and memories
megan thorsen
Officers say Grand Forks woman intended to deal fentanyl in Burleigh County

Latest News

Game and Fish
Wildlife impacts from drought
10pm Sportscast 10/09/21
10pm Sportscast 10/09/21
Possible class action lawsuit against Glasser Images
Possible class action lawsuit against Glasser Images
State Archives
North Dakota Heritage Center celebrates archives month