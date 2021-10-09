Spearfish sisters bring rodeo skills to Badlands Circuit in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The Badlands Circuit Rodeo is underway at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds this weekend.

For some, it’s more than just a rodeo — it’s a family affair.

Joe Skurzewski caught up with a pair of sisters from Spearfish who are competing with — and against — one another at this year’s event.

Badlands Circuit competitors from across the region are taking over the All Seasons Arena in Minot, but two of the athletes share more than a passion for rodeo, they share DNA.

Rickie and Taylor Engesser are competing in this year’s breakaway roping.

”Just having someone that, we kinda know each other, we can kinda read each other, it’s easy. And we’re each other’s biggest supporters,” said Rickie.

The sisters, who hail from Spearfish, have been riding horses since they were little and began competing at a young age.

”We’ve grown up competing against each other, but with each other we push each other in the practice pen, which has only made us better competitors in the arena,” said Taylor.

Rickie and Taylor’s mom and dad travel with them to competitions. They came up to the Magic City this weekend to support their girls.

”We enjoy traveling with them, we enjoy watching them compete, we enjoy just the women they’ve become,” said Punky Engesser, their mom.

Even though they’re technically competing against one another, they’re always supporting and coaching each other along the way.

”One’s got stronger qualities than the other one in different areas, different horsemanship, and they can share horses, and they feed off of each other real well,” said Neal Engesser, their dad.

But they still manage to keep their competitive spirit.

Making rodeo a family affair at this year’s rodeo.

The Engesser sisters are competing in breakaway roping Friday night, as well as Saturday and Sunday.

You can find more about the event here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.