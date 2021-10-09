Advertisement

Spearfish sisters bring rodeo skills to Badlands Circuit in Minot

Rickie and Taylor Engesser — Spearfish rodeo sisters
Rickie and Taylor Engesser — Spearfish rodeo sisters(Punky Engesser)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Badlands Circuit Rodeo is underway at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds this weekend.

For some, it’s more than just a rodeo — it’s a family affair.

Joe Skurzewski caught up with a pair of sisters from Spearfish who are competing with — and against — one another at this year’s event.

Badlands Circuit competitors from across the region are taking over the All Seasons Arena in Minot, but two of the athletes share more than a passion for rodeo, they share DNA.

Rickie and Taylor Engesser are competing in this year’s breakaway roping.

”Just having someone that, we kinda know each other, we can kinda read each other, it’s easy. And we’re each other’s biggest supporters,” said Rickie.

The sisters, who hail from Spearfish, have been riding horses since they were little and began competing at a young age.

”We’ve grown up competing against each other, but with each other we push each other in the practice pen, which has only made us better competitors in the arena,” said Taylor.

Rickie and Taylor’s mom and dad travel with them to competitions. They came up to the Magic City this weekend to support their girls.

”We enjoy traveling with them, we enjoy watching them compete, we enjoy just the women they’ve become,” said Punky Engesser, their mom.

Even though they’re technically competing against one another, they’re always supporting and coaching each other along the way.

”One’s got stronger qualities than the other one in different areas, different horsemanship, and they can share horses, and they feed off of each other real well,” said Neal Engesser, their dad.

But they still manage to keep their competitive spirit.

Making rodeo a family affair at this year’s rodeo.

The Engesser sisters are competing in breakaway roping Friday night, as well as Saturday and Sunday.

You can find more about the event here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasser Images sign
Bismarck-based photography business closes its doors leaving customers out of money and memories
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
These military women not only achieved high honors but also keep a strong sense of humor.
Daughters outrank dad, make North Dakota military family proud
FILE
3,000 Sanford employees granted vaccine exemption
Gene Harris' cattle are well-trained.
Learn about this award-winning ND rancher

Latest News

6pm Sportscast 10/08/21
6pm Sportscast 10/08/21
Dan's Garden
Dan's Garden
Haunted hospital
Haunted hospital
Vaccine hesitancy
Vaccine hesitancy
Glasser Images closure
Glasser Images closure