Former clients, subcontractor of Glasser Images plan to file a class action lawsuit; Glasser’s new attorney said the closure wasn’t malicious

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former clients and sub-contractors of Glasser Images said they’re preparing to file a class action lawsuit against the company, after it shut down without notice and without refunding customers.

Minnesota based photographer Emily Santiago says she started working for Glasser in the Spring and always had trouble receiving payments. She said four couples have reached out to her because they never received their finished photos and legally, she doesn’t know what to do.

”I have these images and they are safe but I can’t do anything with them. I can’t give them to the people who paid for them already,” said Santiago.

As 5:30 p.m. Saturday, more than 75 people have joined a list to form a class action suit. Jack Glasser’s new attorney said this wasn’t malicious and the pandemic’s economic impact on the business was too great.

”This is the reality of business, sometimes they close. Sometimes they don’t they don’t work as anticipated. There’s nothing evil, there’s nothing premeditated,” said

O’Keeffe said they’ve reached out to the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office and said his firm hasn’t heard from them yet.

He said they’re coming up with a plan over the next few days.

According to the director of ND Consumer Protection & Antitrust Division, the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office has received more than 172 complaints against Glasser Images on allegations of defrauding consumers. The North Dakota-Minnesota Better Business Bureau is investigating more than 10 complaints.

Anyone who wants to dispute a transaction can file a claim with the Consumer Complaints Division.

