Car crash deaths return to pre-pandemic levels

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many aspects of life have returned to normal, and that means traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels.

But according to the Transportation Department, so have deaths on the roads.

At the end of September, North Dakota has 86 deaths in car crashes this year. In 2019, it was 85 deaths by the same time of year.

Transportation Director Bill Panos said he believes people’s mentality on the roads have changed since the pandemic.

“We haven’t figured this part of COVID out. What haven’t figured out this part of the effect, because we’ve never seen anything this acute this quickly after a disaster like this. And so we’re trying to figure out what’s going on here, but the number is too high for us,” said Panos.

According to the Transportation Department, 56% of car crash deaths were with passengers not wearing seat belts. The data also shows 94% of crashes are caused by human error.

