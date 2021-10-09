Advertisement

Car crash deaths return to pre-pandemic levels

Crash statistics
Crash statistics(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many aspects of life have returned to normal, and that means traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels.

But according to the Transportation Department, so have deaths on the roads.

At the end of September, North Dakota has 86 deaths in car crashes this year. In 2019, it was 85 deaths by the same time of year.

Transportation Director Bill Panos said he believes people’s mentality on the roads have changed since the pandemic.

“We haven’t figured this part of COVID out. What haven’t figured out this part of the effect, because we’ve never seen anything this acute this quickly after a disaster like this. And so we’re trying to figure out what’s going on here, but the number is too high for us,” said Panos.

According to the Transportation Department, 56% of car crash deaths were with passengers not wearing seat belts. The data also shows 94% of crashes are caused by human error.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasser Images sign
Bismarck-based photography business closes its doors leaving customers out of money and memories
Glasser Image sign
‘We cannot apologize enough’: Owner of Glasser Images issues statement about closure
megan thorsen
Officers say Grand Forks woman intended to deal fentanyl in Burleigh County
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Police: Student attacks disabled Louisiana high school teacher in apparent TikTok challenge
Minot-area realtor facing sexual assault charges

Latest News

Glasser Images
Former clients, subcontractor of Glasser Images plan to file a class action lawsuit; Glasser’s new attorney said the closure wasn’t malicious
Norwegian Song and Story
“An Evening of Norwegian Song and Story” Saturday in Minot
North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota lawmaker accused of theft says he’s not guilty
Rodeo
Rodeo