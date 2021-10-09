“An Evening of Norwegian Song and Story” Saturday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Norsk Høstfest may have been canceled this year, but people in Minot are still getting the chance to enjoy some Scandinavian culture this weekend.

Saturday night at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall, the Western Plains Opera is putting on “An Evening of Norwegian Song and Story.”

Dr. Melissa Holm-Johansen, a soprano, will be performing, and Rolf Stang, a New York City-based performer will be introducing the music.

There will also be Norwegian art on display in during a reception afterwards at the Northwest Arts Gallery.

“I’m introducing a wonderful program with a singer who’s going to sing songs by Edvard Grieg, in English, in new translations,” said Stang.

The recital is at 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.