Williston Township residents looking for answers to contaminated water flooding

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite drought conditions over the last year, long-time landowners near Williston are dealing with flooded basements. Where the water is coming from is a question they want answered.

Residents in the Southview subdivision south of town said they have been dealing with excess amounts of water for the last two years, a problem they said hasn’t been addressed by anyone.

“We’re high, and when they built the house (14 years ago) it was nothing but powder underneath. A nine-foot basement,” said Don Leiseth, landowner for more than 30 years.

“It’s pushing west. It’s pushing up into the subdivision, so it will hit someone else,” Sandy Leiseth, Don’s wife.

Mark Benway built his house in 2013 and said the ground was dry until last summer. Since then, his hose has been diverting water down a nearby hill.

“And now it’s much worse, all the water is completely underneath my house, so I am literally on borrowed time until we flood out,” said Benway.

On Monday, the Williston Township board held a meeting to discuss the results of an independent study that suggested the township may be facing contaminated groundwater stemming from the city’s storage ponds from the north.

“The groundwater contamination in Southview Subdivision is most likely originating from the storage ponds from the north. He firmly believes from his study and all the details that it was definitely coming from the ponds,” said Kevin Christianson, Township supervisor.

The City of Williston argued against it.

“I’ve been told by my engineers that the ponds aren’t leaking, and the transmission lines are tight,” said Mayor Howard Klug.

Klug also added that the city will be willing to meet with residents at City Hall at a later time. The residents said they hope it will be the first step to find the source of the water and come to a resolution.

Klug said the city always has and always will resolve water issues that are its responsibility.

