Williston High School senior working as CNA amid pandemic

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston High School’s career and technical education courses have given various students opportunities to get ahead in their education. For one student, she has played her part in the front lines of the medical field.

Thanks to courses in health, senior Caylin Gadberry was able to become a licensed Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) last year and got a job working at Trinity Health in Williston. As a CNA, she’s the first person to connect with patients and help support doctors and nurses. Due to the pandemic, she says it has been very busy but rewarding.

“I learn a lot. I connect with the doctors and the nurses, and I find out a lot more information than I thought I ever would as a CNA,” said Gadberry.

Once Gadberry graduates, she says she plans on attending Williston State College to continue pursuing a career in nursing.

