‘We’re here for them’: Dickinson public school pantry helping families

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - When school instructors in Dickinson saw a need for food among some students and their families, they decided to start a pantry.

The Dickinson Public School Pantry in the former Hagen Junior High School serves families district wide, and the resource is catching on.

The Dickinson Public School Pantry is stocked with non-perishable foods that are easy to prepare.

It’s part of their mission to help students and their families who may be struggling.

“Families come in that just lost their job, or they’re just moving to town, and they don’t have a lot of things,” said Lauren Roemmich, school social worker.

“The kid may look right on point, but the parents haven’t eaten for two days,” said

Bethanie Krieg, school social worker.

Besides food, families can find school supplies, clothing, and shoes for both boys and girls of any age.

Visitors can come once a week, regardless of income and are verified upon entry.

“Provide a photo ID and then we need to know what school, the names of their children, and the schools and then we can verify that with our programs,” said Roemmich.

The pantry started in 2016 and has expanded over the years with more awareness. The school social workers say they saw in increase in families during the Coronavirus and expect a jump with the colder months ahead.

They said the response from families they serve has been overwhelming.

“Think they are really grateful that we’re here for them,” said Krieg.

The community’s help shows just how much they care about local students.

The pantry is open on Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. and this is also when items can be dropped off. You can also reach out to your child’s school social worker, and they can set up time for drop off.

