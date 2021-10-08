‘We cannot apologize enough’: Owner of Glasser Images issues statement about closure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jack Glasser, owner of Glasser Images, says he understands what people may be feeling who had arranged for his firm to capture their wedding day memories with photographs and video.

“We’ve been in business for 16 years and up until COVID-19 hit, we were successful and growing, but then things drastically changed for the worse,” said Glasser. “We pivoted and made changes, but simply couldn’t keep up with our ongoing costs, debt repayment, salaries, rent and other business expenses. These factors have caused irreparable damage to the business and has forced us to make this decision rapidly. Closing our doors is extremely heart-wrenching for me.”

Glasser Images, based in Bismarck, ND, has long been providing photography services regionally to customers in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Colorado. Glasser Images had 150 employees and subcontractors before closing its doors Thursday, October 7th.

Related content:

Bismarck-based photography business closes its doors leaving customers out of money and memories

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.