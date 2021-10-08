Ward County 2022 budget approved following ARPA funds discussion

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The Ward County Commissioners approved the county’s 2022 budget during a special meeting Friday morning just two days before the deadline.

This comes after questioning on how to factor American Rescue Plan Act funds into the budget and it’s bringing some good news for taxpayers.

Ward County will be using $112,000 of the ARPA funds towards next year’s budget.

As long as the county is keeping the mills the same as last year, without dipping below, they’re allowed to use the federal funding.

There will be no mill increase, so there will be no tax increase at the county level, unless your property or home’s value changed

The 2022 budget comes in at roughly $55 million, which is close to a $1 million less than this year’s.

The county was given $6.5 million in ARPA funds and will receive another $6.5 million next June.

They have until 2024 to identify how they will be spending the money and will have to spend it entirely by 2026.

