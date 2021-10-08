Advertisement

Voices of Dakota Prairie: A North Dakota original

Voices of Dakota Prairie play
Voices of Dakota Prairie play(KFYR)
By Jake Zane
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An original play revolving around North Dakota history is being performed by the University of Mary.

Voices of Dakota Prairies is a play written and produced by University of Mary’s theater arts program chair and professor Daniel Bielinski.

For over two years, he’s worked closely with the college’s history program to help tell the story of the settlers who first arrived in the area.

“The hardship they endured in the late 1800′s when they came here was phenomenal. It seemed like such great dramatic material,” said Bielinski.

Song, dance, poetry, and music from the era are all used to help tell the tale of North Dakota’s predecessors.

“You can read dry historical accounts of what the people in these black and white photos did. But to see it on the stage gives a whole new perspective on it,” said Bielinski.

Many of the families from the show have descendants throughout the state. Local actors and actresses performing say going back through time has been an experience.

“All these different early settlers, we actually say their own words, we can actually portray them using their own language. It’s not something you often see in a lot of theater and plays like this,” said Jonathan Hagen, actor and student.

“There’s this great quote in the play: ‘For the first generation there is death, for the second there is want, only for the third generation is there bread.’ I think that spirit of self-sacrifice, and that idea that, ‘It’s not all about me,’ is a really moving and inspiring thing,” added Bielinski.

This play will be performed Friday, October 8th, and Saturday, October 9th at the Bell Mehus Theater in downtown Bismarck. Tickets are available at the box office.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasser Images sign
Bismarck-based photography business closes its doors leaving customers out of money and memories
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
These military women not only achieved high honors but also keep a strong sense of humor.
Daughters outrank dad, make North Dakota military family proud
FILE
3,000 Sanford employees granted vaccine exemption
Gene Harris' cattle are well-trained.
Learn about this award-winning ND rancher

Latest News

Souris Valley Animal Shelter renovated building
New space and new opportunity for Souris Valley Animal Shelter
Glasser Image sign
‘We cannot apologize enough’: Owner of Glasser Images issues statement about closure
Caylin Gadberry
Williston High School senior working as CNA amid pandemic
Dickinson's Bakken BBQ check
Dickinson’s Bakken BBQ donates $70,000 to Make a Wish North Dakota