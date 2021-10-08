Advertisement

Officers say Grand Forks woman intended to deal fentanyl in Burleigh County

megan thorsen
megan thorsen(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Grand Forks woman is under arrest after narcotics officers say she intended to deal fentanyl.

27-year-old Megan Thorsen was a guest in a Bismarck home when the homeowner’s probation officers searched the house to find two bags of fentanyl pills with Thorsen’s belongings Thursday.

Officers say they found 75 imitation M30 pills and a number of broken pills. Court documents report that Thorsen knew they were fentanyl pills that can sell for upwards of $50 a pill in Bismarck.

Thorsen told officers she had a five pill a day habit.

Thorsen is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

The CDC reports that fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

