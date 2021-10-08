Officers say Grand Forks woman intended to deal fentanyl in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Grand Forks woman is under arrest after narcotics officers say she intended to deal fentanyl.

27-year-old Megan Thorsen was a guest in a Bismarck home when the homeowner’s probation officers searched the house to find two bags of fentanyl pills with Thorsen’s belongings Thursday.

Officers say they found 75 imitation M30 pills and a number of broken pills. Court documents report that Thorsen knew they were fentanyl pills that can sell for upwards of $50 a pill in Bismarck.

Thorsen told officers she had a five pill a day habit.

Thorsen is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

The CDC reports that fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.