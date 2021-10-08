Advertisement

Now’s the time to prevent insects from invading your home as temperatures cool down

Boxelder bugs
Boxelder bugs(North Dakota State University Entomology Extension Office)
By Jacob Morse
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As temperatures finally begin to cool down, insects are searching for a home this winter. And now’s the time to ensure they don’t invade your home.

“Right now, if you’re interested in preventing creepy crawlers from getting in your home this time of year, I would recommend checking your screens, any cracks you might have in your windows, those need to be caulked and sealed,” said Janet Knodel, extension entomologist at North Dakota State University.

Knodel also recommends spraying insecticide outside the perimeter of your house as it only takes an opening the width of a credit card for some insects to find their way into your home.

Usually, insects start to look for a place to remain dormant for the winter around September, but our warm fall so far has delayed that process.

“Once the temperatures start to get down to around 50 (degrees), the insects are looking for a warm place to spend the winter. So they would love to spend a winter in your home,” said Knodel.

However, if insects do make it into your home, they’ll most likely remain inactive for the winter and not reproduce or breed during the cold winter months.

