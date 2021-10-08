New space and new opportunity for Souris Valley Animal Shelter

MINOT, N.D. – The Souris Valley Animal Shelter has been a part of the Minot community for more than 40 years, helping more than 3,500 hundred animals throughout 11 counties. The shelter was in need of an expansion, and a multi-million-dollar fundraising effort is now allowing them to double in size.

After more than a year of construction, Souris Valley Animal Shelter is opening their brand new doors to the community.

“To say that a weight has been lifted doesn’t even explain the journey that we have gone through to get to this point,” said Shelbi Waters, executive director of Souris Valley Animal Shelter.

The new state-of-the-art facility is 6,000 square feet larger that their old building and features an indoor dog park and an in-house animal clinic.

“We had to outsource for spays and stuff like that just because we didn’t have our own facility to be able to do it. Now that we have our community clinic, we will be able to do in-house spay and neuters and once that is up and running smoothly, we will be opening that to the community,” said Pru Bray, the shelter’s administrative assistant and adoption coordinator.

Creating new opportunities and expanding on those they already have.

“Rescue readers will be developed at a much higher level. Our domestic violence program instead of just serving Minot, we’ll serve domestic violence survivors across the state and then we’ll move into South Dakota a little bit as well. So, building on the foundation we already have,” said Waters.

And ready to get back to serving those who need them most.

“We are projected to save 1,500 animals and again we are a no-kill facility, so that is a big undertaking, but we are ready to do that and really become that beacon for all other shelters in the state,” said Waters.

Bringing a modern shelter experience to our four-legged friends looking for a home.

Animals currently up for adoption hadn’t been moved in just yet but, leadership at the shelter said they’ll begin transitioning some animals tomorrow and will begin community surrender intake Oct. 16.

