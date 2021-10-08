Advertisement

Minot man pleads guilty in child pornography case

Tyrone Youngbear
Tyrone Youngbear(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man will avoid trial on child pornography charges after pleading guilty to 11 counts in the case.

Online court records indicate that 33-year-old Tyrone Youngbear entered guilty pleas Wednesday to 10 counts of possession of certain materials prohibited, and one count of promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

Police arrested Youngbear in February following an Internet Crimes Against Children operation.

He’ll be sentenced Jan. 7.

The judge ordered him to be held in custody, and ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
These military women not only achieved high honors but also keep a strong sense of humor.
Daughters outrank dad, make North Dakota military family proud
Gene Harris' cattle are well-trained.
Learn about this award-winning ND rancher
Missouri Slope
New skilled nursing facility opening in Bismarck

Latest News

Bob Finken
Douglas farmer reflects on rough soybean crop amid drought, looks to next year
Washington and Expressway
Construction coming to an end at Washington and Expressway
Library books
50,000+ books: Friends of the Library used book sale
Tank of the Year
Minot water tower in the running for “Tank of the Year”