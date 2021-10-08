Minot man pleads guilty in child pornography case

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man will avoid trial on child pornography charges after pleading guilty to 11 counts in the case.

Online court records indicate that 33-year-old Tyrone Youngbear entered guilty pleas Wednesday to 10 counts of possession of certain materials prohibited, and one count of promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

Police arrested Youngbear in February following an Internet Crimes Against Children operation.

He’ll be sentenced Jan. 7.

The judge ordered him to be held in custody, and ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.