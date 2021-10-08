Minot-area realtor facing sexual assault charges

MINOT, N.D. – State prosecutors have filed a series of charges against a Minot-area realtor after four women told investigators he sexually assaulted them.

Online records indicate 61-year-old Flint Forsberg faces four A-misdemeanor counts of sexual assault across two cases.

Three of the charges are detailed in a criminal affidavit filed Sept. 8.

According to the affidavit, one woman told investigators Forsberg assaulted her in her office on May 14, 2020.

Investigators said a second woman told them that on Sept. 21, 2020, Forsberg assaulted her outside of his office, before pushing her into the glass entryway of a next-door business and assaulting her again.

A third woman told investigators Forsberg assaulted her in a workplace on May 24, 2021.

State prosecutors filed a second case file on Oct. 6 against Forsberg. In the affidavit, a woman told investigators Forsberg assaulted her in a residence on April 5, 2020.

Forsberg has a pretrial conference on the first case scheduled for Nov. 17, and another on the second case slated for Dec. 22. Online records indicate he has since bonded out of custody.

Your News Leader reached out to the North Dakota Real Estate Commission, who said Forsberg’s realtor license became inactive Aug. 23, 2021, but could not provide a reason for why it was made inactive.

The commission indicated his license first went active July 2, 1996.

Your News Leader also reached out to Forsberg’s listed attorney Erich Grant for reaction and have not immediately heard back.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.