Have people always been wary of vaccines? A look back at the polio vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 51 percent of North Dakotans are now fully vaccinated, which is almost 15 percent lower than the national average.

A lot of it has to do with vaccine hesitancy. But was that the case with previous generations?

The first documented polio epidemic in the United States was in Vermont in 1894. Nearly sixty years later, in 1955, the polio vaccine was licensed and distributed nationwide. Your News Leader spoke to several people who remember the country’s urgency to get everyone vaccinated.

Peg Ahlness remembers the horrors of iron lungs.

“They had a foam rubber gasket that your head poked through,” said Ahlness.

She was a physical therapist on the polio ward, and she says “vaccine hesitancy” wasn’t in their vocabulary back then.

“There wasn’t any hesitancy about the polio vaccine,” she said.

Ahlness says many parents were scared of the disease.

“I had two year-olds in iron lungs. It was very sad,” she said.

Sharon Korsmo grew up in Bismarck and she remembers what it was like when the vaccines became available.

“They bussed everyone down to the World War Memorial Building in Bismarck and set up stations there and we all got our shots, every kid,” said Korsmo.

Sharon says everyone she knows got the shot. Her husband, who was in high school at the time, said he remembers a state of reassurance sweeping across the nation.

“It kind of just swept the country, I mean we had this great fear of polio up to this point. Now a sense of relief, now we’ve got this licked,” said Gayler Korsmo.

For people who remember polio, they’re grateful for vaccines, and hope to see other communicable diseases squashed by the development of vaccines.

“We’ve lived long enough to see not only polio eradicated by vaccines, but smallpox, measles, diphtheria, you can go down the list.”

Doctors say the best way to protect yourself and others against the current pandemic is to get vaccinated.

In 1952, three years before the vaccine, there were more than 57,000 polio patients in the United States. Now, there hasn’t been a single case of polio that originated in the US since 1979, thanks to vaccination.

