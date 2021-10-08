Family, friends gather for North Dakota National Guard send-off

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About 125 soldiers from the North Dakota National Gard will be deployed to the US-Mexico border.

Members of the 957th Multi-Role Bridge Company had only three months to prepare for their latest mission. Now, the Bismarck-based soldiers are leaving their homes and heading south.

The 188th Army Band from Fargo played as friends and family gathered for the send-off.

“We know that we have among the best guard units in the country. There’s no doubt that this group will prove that again, this year, on this mission when they are down there,” said North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Major General Alan Dohrmann says the unit has worked to live up to their motto “Always Ready, Always There.”

“Our Air Defenders are in the national capital region. Our Blackhawks just returned from the national capital region. And we have air guardsmen deployed right now helping to resettle Afghan evacuees,” said Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, North Dakota National Guard adjutant general.

He says for this mission, they’ve exceeded expectations and that the unit had more soldiers stepping to the plate than they could send on the mission.

“Seeing all the members of the North Dakota Guard band together in such a short time-frame is nothing less than remarkable,” said North Dakota National Guard First Sergeant Jordan Ternes.

The soldiers will be deployed for one year.

Guardsmen and women from 20 states are mobilized in the support of this border security mission, while airmen and women from seven states are providing rotary wing aviation support.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.