Dickinson’s haunted hospital attraction welcomes visitors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re not afraid of the dark this Halloween, an attraction in Dickinson is for you.

The haunted hospital in the former St. Joe’s Hospital is open for visitors.

“There was an article saying that this was the most haunted building in North Dakota, so we figured we’d take advantage of the opportunity and allow people to walk through,” said Brannan Chisholm, Haunted Hospital.

Brannan Chisholm is one of the creators of the haunted hospital. He says the attraction started last year to help raise money for what is now St. Joe’s Plaza, which hosts various area businesses.

“We took what we learned from last year and made it better this year,” said Chisholm.

Take a step inside if you dare.

“This is actually where actors start,” said Chisholm.

Through the winding hospital wings, visitors are met with surprises.

“There’s screams, laughter,” said Chisholm.

The attraction’s actors are from the area and perform a variety of roles.

“We have an amazing group of actors, some who come back from last year, and each time they get a little more experience, every scare they get a little more experience,” said Chisholm.

And they are sometimes where you least expect them.

“Sometimes we replace the props, with real people,” said Chisholm.

The attraction opened September 24th and has already had about 300 visitors. Chisholm expects more in the weeks ahead, leading up to Halloween.

The haunted hospital is open for adults every Friday 7 to 10 p.m. and Saturday 7 to 11 p.m. leading up to Halloween.

Kids under the age of 12 are encouraged to come on Saturdays between 5 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 dollars for adults and $5 for kids.

The event’s lead I.T. person is Justin Wall and the creative designer is Nathan Read.

