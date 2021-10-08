Dickinson’s Bakken BBQ donates $70,000 to Make a Wish North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson’s annual Bakken BBQ team did their big check reveal this week for Make a Wish North Dakota.

They were able to donate $70,000 to Make a Wish North Dakota.

The group will be donating an additional $17,000 to other area charities.

The annual barbecue was record-breaking this year with 36 cookers and more than 3,000 attendees.

Organizers say they cannot thank the sponsors, volunteers, and judges enough for making the event possible.

