Advertisement

Dickinson’s Bakken BBQ donates $70,000 to Make a Wish North Dakota

Dickinson's Bakken BBQ check
Dickinson's Bakken BBQ check(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson’s annual Bakken BBQ team did their big check reveal this week for Make a Wish North Dakota.

They were able to donate $70,000 to Make a Wish North Dakota.

The group will be donating an additional $17,000 to other area charities.

The annual barbecue was record-breaking this year with 36 cookers and more than 3,000 attendees.

Organizers say they cannot thank the sponsors, volunteers, and judges enough for making the event possible.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasser Images sign
Bismarck-based photography business closes its doors leaving customers out of money and memories
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
These military women not only achieved high honors but also keep a strong sense of humor.
Daughters outrank dad, make North Dakota military family proud
FILE
3,000 Sanford employees granted vaccine exemption
Gene Harris' cattle are well-trained.
Learn about this award-winning ND rancher

Latest News

Dickinson's Haunted Hospital
Dickinson’s haunted hospital attraction welcomes visitors
Public schools bus sign
Allowable spending on COVID funds for schools change after money already spent
Minot-area realtor facing sexual assault charges
Ward county budget
Ward County 2022 budget approved following ARPA funds discussion