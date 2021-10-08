Advertisement

Construction coming to an end at Washington and Expressway

By Robb Vedvick
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If your commute has been impacted by the construction in South Bismarck then your frustrations may soon be over. Work on the intersection of Washington and Expressway will come to an end early tomorrow. City Engineer Gabe Schell said changing the intersection from asphalt to concrete, as well as underground construction, caused the project to take most of the summer but was helped along by some good weather.

“Any year we have now with, like, a nice fall that’s relatively dry and good temperatures that are conducive to construction that helps us get a lot of production out of that,” said Schell.

Schell said permanent pavement markings will be done next summer finalizing the project.

