Biden administration invests in at-home COVID tests

(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden administration announced this week a plan to invest $1 billion into at-home rapid COVID tests. The White House hopes the money will incentivize test manufacturers to make more at-home tests. Experts say they think at-home testing is ideal as the pandemic marches on.

“I would support the use of at-home tests, in the sense that you can’t expect people, forever, to get checked out for the sniffles. And so if you make it widely available, where there’s not a burden to get tested, you’re getting more people tested, and then spread it less,” said Dr. Kevin Martian, pharmacist for Mayo Pharmacy.

The White House’s billion-dollar investment comes after a separate $2 billion investment in rapid testing last month. Because of these investments, the United States is set to quadruple the number of at-home tests available by December. By then, there will be about 200 million tests for sale every month.

