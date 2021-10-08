Advertisement

23 Graduate from Prison Fellowship Academy, program hopes to curb cycle of crime

Prison Fellowship Academy
Prison Fellowship Academy(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly 2.1 million men and women are currently behind bars in the United States, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. One organization is hoping to make these individuals better citizens while they serve time for crimes they committed.

One year ago, around 30 state penitentiary inmates voluntarily joined the Prison Fellowship Academy. The program’s goal is not to ignore the crimes that were committed, but to break the cycle of crime.

“I caused a lot of hurt and pain in my life, and now I want to try to give it back and do some good,” said one Prison Fellowship Academy graduate.

Last month, 23 individuals in North Dakota graduated from the program.

“Some of the participants that just graduated from our program may not be getting out of prison, but then again we also believe that while they are in prison they can make impacts with other prisoners,” said David Alabi associate director for academy operations, Prison Fellowship Academy.

The inmates are required to stay out of trouble in prison while they work through the course.

“We were here every day. We came to this class. We gave it our all,” said another Prison Fellowship Academy graduate.

The program involves victim-focused discussion, addiction support, and seeks to create a support system and positive coping skills for the inmates.

“I said, what am I going to do if I get out, what am I going to do? My first thought was I could go back to doing what I was doing. But there’s all sorts of skills they teach you for the inside and the out,” said a third Prison Fellowship Academy graduate.

Organizers say they’ve seen inmates make strides to change previous criminal thoughts and behavior.

“It’s beneficial to the public because it reduces the risk of crime in the society, in the city, in the state. You can imagine if we don’t have programs like this in prison, and they go through prison. We say the prison meant to be a correctional facility, which is good, but at the end of the day you find that there are still lots of vices in prison which influence them negatively,” said Alabi.

Several prisoners who completed the program will become mentors as the next group of inmates begin classes.

In 29 states, nearly 3,000 men and women participated in the Prison Fellowship Academy in 2021. The program is solely funded through donations with no cost to taxpayers.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
These military women not only achieved high honors but also keep a strong sense of humor.
Daughters outrank dad, make North Dakota military family proud
Gene Harris' cattle are well-trained.
Learn about this award-winning ND rancher
Missouri Slope
New skilled nursing facility opening in Bismarck

Latest News

ND school test scores
‘Unprecedented’ drops in ND school test scores
Dickinson public school pantry
‘We’re here for them’: Dickinson public school pantry helping families
ND Beef Checkoff under pressure at Capitol
Bob Finken
Douglas farmer reflects on rough soybean crop amid drought, looks to next year