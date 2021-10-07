Winners of Governor’s Photo Contest announced

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., announced the winners for the Governor’s Photo Contest Wednesday.

The contest had a total of 543 submissions, with five winners, 12 honorable mentions, and a grand prize winner. The photos showcase the beautiful scenery North Dakota has to offer and will be used by the tourism department in the upcoming year, as well as AAA, the sponsor of the awards.

“Our photographers bring new eyes to their work, and help us see our state in a different light, literally. Different times of day, different seasons than others might have. It helps all of us change our views and raise our self esteem about this great place that we live in,” said Burgum.

The best in show photo is called “Prairie Dog Embrace” by Tim Samuelson from Fargo.

Judges say the image stood out by capturing a warm feeling of emotion, something we could all use a little more of these days.

Other winners for each category are listed below:

Recreation :

Category Winner: “Setting Decoys on a Frozen North Dakota Wetland” by Craig Bihrle from Bismarck.

Honorable Mentions:

“Ice fishing for North Dakota’s State Fish” by Craig Bihrle from Bismarck.

“Still on The Water” by Kim Black from Minot Airforce Base.

Road Trips :

Category Winner: “The Vast Lane” by Wendy Wood, from Grand Forks.

Honorable Mentions:

“Geese In Flight Thru Aurora” by Nate Reynolds from Glen Ullin.

“Buffalo Halo” by Troy Gunderson from Jamestown.

Badlands Scenery :

Category Winner: “Stormy Sunset” Nels Kilpela from Dickinson.

Honorable Mentions:

“The Western Edge Untamed” by Suanne Kallis from Carrington.

“Storm on Display” by Nels Kilpela from Dickinson.

Beyond the Badlands Scenery :

Category Winner: “Storm forming over sunflowers” by Roxanne Westerman from Mapleton.

Honorable Mentions:

“Neowise” by Erick Garza from Bismarck.

“Harvest” by Steve Silseth from Minot.

Wildlife

Category Winner: “Prairie Dog Embrace” by Tim Samuelson from Fargo.

Honorable Mentions:

“Pheasant. Location” by Greg Kolden from Bismarck.

“Mr. Porcupine” by Cindy Nagel from Fargo.

“Prairie Rattlesnake” by Chuck Miner from Mandan.

“Northern Saw-Whet Owl” by Annie Goldade from Fargo.

