Velva-Sawyer Township bridge construction preparation underway

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Preparation is underway for construction of a Velva-Sawyer Township bridge.

The Ward County Highway Department will be replacing the structure that was taken down almost a year ago.

The total cost of the project is more than $2.85 million.

Ward County will be paying roughly $435,000 in a cost-share with the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

