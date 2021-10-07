Velva-Sawyer Township bridge construction preparation underway

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Preparation is underway for construction of a Velva-Sawyer Township bridge.

The Ward County Highway Department will be replacing the structure that was taken down almost a year ago.

The total cost of the project is more than $2.85 million.

Ward County will be paying roughly $435,000 in a cost-share with the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

