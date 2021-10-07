Advertisement

Seven displaced following overnight fire in southeast Minot

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Seven Minot residents are displaced after an overnight fire in southeast Minot.

The fire broke out at a four-unit apartment complex on Soo Street around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

When Minot Fire Department responded, they found flames coming from a bedroom window.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the apartment it started in.

All residents got out safety and no injuries were reported, though one cat died.

The fire was caused by hot materials that were thrown into a garbage can.

Crews remained on scene all night to check for flareups.

