Ovintiv investigating Tuesday flash fire near Watford City

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - Crews are conducting an investigating of the Hoffman well pad north of Watford City following a well site explosion Tuesday.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident at around 9 a.m., and the fire was quickly extinguished. The pad is operated by Ovintiv, who says they have deployed personnel who are actively working to investigate the cause of the incident.

In a statement, the company says: “The site has been secured and no environmental or property damage was sustained other than to the tank where the fire occurred and immediately adjacent equipment... All producing wells in the area have been secured and there is no ongoing threat to the public or the environment.”

The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office says one individual was treated for “very minor injuries” and was later released on scene.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.