Advertisement

Ovintiv investigating Tuesday flash fire near Watford City

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - Crews are conducting an investigating of the Hoffman well pad north of Watford City following a well site explosion Tuesday.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident at around 9 a.m., and the fire was quickly extinguished. The pad is operated by Ovintiv, who says they have deployed personnel who are actively working to investigate the cause of the incident.

In a statement, the company says: “The site has been secured and no environmental or property damage was sustained other than to the tank where the fire occurred and immediately adjacent equipment... All producing wells in the area have been secured and there is no ongoing threat to the public or the environment.”

The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office says one individual was treated for “very minor injuries” and was later released on scene.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden
North Dakotans unhappy about Biden’s proposition to allow IRS to track transactions of $600 or more
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Off-road vehicle in Burleigh County
Residents ask Burleigh County commissioners to address reckless off-road vehicle driving
The Abner O’Neal shipwreck
New drone video of 130-year-old shipwreck in the Missouri river

Latest News

Discussion continues in Ward County over COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates
Days away from deadline, Ward County still looking over 2022 budget
Chico’s Promise: Hero German Shepard brings families together
Dunn County grassfire burns more than 300 acres