New skilled nursing facility opening in Bismarck

Missouri Slope
Missouri Slope(kfyr)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s population has shown rapid growth over the past few years. With this growth, comes the need for things like long term care facilities.

Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center has served Bismarck for more than 54 years, and it’s opening a new location next month.

The new skilled nursing facility on North Washington Street has 192 beds. Missouri Slope leaders said it was created with efficiency in mind.

“By having the dining rooms be closer to the residents, no more long trips of us moving people back and forth throughout the hallways. It’s more time spent one on one with the residents, taking care of their needs,” said Reier Thompson, president and CEO of Missouri Slope.

A select handful of residents will begin moving in on Nov. 9. After that, the facility is set to receive full certification the following week, and will be open for more residents. It will be a combination of Missouri Slope residents from other buildings, as well as new admits from area hospitals.

“We are good partners with the hospitals. We need to play our part in helping them free up their capacity for more acute patients, and that’s where we come into play,” said Thompson.

The transfer of skilled nursing patients from the Missouri Slope Hillview campus to the new building will free up Hillview for additional levels of care, including basic care.

“We’ve identified that as a need previously and in the future in our community and in our own residents and tenants that they could benefit from it,” said Thompson.

Plans are also in place for a full chapel and bistro, pending community donations.

Those interested can contact Missouri Slope for more information. It’s also hiring for a number of positions.

