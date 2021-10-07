Advertisement

Minot water tower in the running for “Tank of the Year”

Tank of the Year
Tank of the Year(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Your town’s water tower is something you’ve likely driven by many times and haven’t given it a second thought, but these towers are often considered landmarks of their cities. Now, Minot’s new water tower in the southwest part of town is in the running for a nationwide honor and you can vote!

The tower is one of many water towers across the country in the running for “tank of the year.”

You can cast your vote for Minot’s tower online.

Minot is close to the top five!

The deadline to vote is Oct. 15. You can cast your vote here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
These military women not only achieved high honors but also keep a strong sense of humor.
Daughters outrank dad, make North Dakota military family proud
Gene Harris' cattle are well-trained.
Learn about this award-winning ND rancher
Missouri Slope
New skilled nursing facility opening in Bismarck

Latest News

Bob Finken
Douglas farmer reflects on rough soybean crop amid drought, looks to next year
Tyrone Youngbear
Minot man pleads guilty in child pornography case
Washington and Expressway
Construction coming to an end at Washington and Expressway
Library books
50,000+ books: Friends of the Library used book sale