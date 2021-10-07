Minot water tower in the running for “Tank of the Year”

MINOT, N.D. – Your town’s water tower is something you’ve likely driven by many times and haven’t given it a second thought, but these towers are often considered landmarks of their cities. Now, Minot’s new water tower in the southwest part of town is in the running for a nationwide honor and you can vote!

The tower is one of many water towers across the country in the running for “tank of the year.”

You can cast your vote for Minot’s tower online.

Minot is close to the top five!

The deadline to vote is Oct. 15. You can cast your vote here.

