Minot Boys Soccer on the way to state

MINOT, N.D. - Minot Boys Soccer clinched the regular season title, topped the regional tournament, and Wednesday afternoon hopped on the bus for state.

Before they left they got in some extra practice to get ready. Players said they were excited for what they’ve done, but said they don’t want to let it get to their heads before the games to come

“I’m really excited for this year, because we were WDA champs for the first time, and I’m hoping we can come out and get a big one,” said Aiden Stewart, Senior.

“Being picked fourth in the west region to now not only winning the regular season, but also winning the WDA tournament and putting ourselves in a good spot going into that state tournament. I’m just really pleased at the work ethic, and the consistency that these players have shown over the last two and a half months,” said Creighton Bachmeier, coach.

Minot plays Shanley in the opener at noon Thursday in Jamestown.

