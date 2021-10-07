Advertisement

Minot Boys Soccer on the way to state

Minot Boys Soccer clinched the regular season title, topped the regional tournament, and...
Minot Boys Soccer clinched the regular season title, topped the regional tournament, and Wednesday afternoon hopped on the bus for state.(none)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Minot Boys Soccer clinched the regular season title, topped the regional tournament, and Wednesday afternoon hopped on the bus for state.

Before they left they got in some extra practice to get ready. Players said they were excited for what they’ve done, but said they don’t want to let it get to their heads before the games to come

“I’m really excited for this year, because we were WDA champs for the first time, and I’m hoping we can come out and get a big one,” said Aiden Stewart, Senior.

“Being picked fourth in the west region to now not only winning the regular season, but also winning the WDA tournament and putting ourselves in a good spot going into that state tournament. I’m just really pleased at the work ethic, and the consistency that these players have shown over the last two and a half months,” said Creighton Bachmeier, coach.

Minot plays Shanley in the opener at noon Thursday in Jamestown.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden
North Dakotans unhappy about Biden’s proposition to allow IRS to track transactions of $600 or more
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Off-road vehicle in Burleigh County
Residents ask Burleigh County commissioners to address reckless off-road vehicle driving
The Abner O’Neal shipwreck
New drone video of 130-year-old shipwreck in the Missouri river

Latest News

6PM Sportscast 10/6/2021
6PM Sportscast 10/6/2021
Class 11B & 9B Football Poll
Beulah top ranked in 11B
Sports Spotlight: Heart River Golf