Advertisement

Learn about this award-winning ND rancher

Gene Harris' cattle are well-trained.
Gene Harris' cattle are well-trained.(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What does it take to be one of the best ranchers in North Dakota? Just a few weeks ago, the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association awarded a third-generation rancher in Killdeer with their most prestigious award.

Of the more than 90 years the Stockmen’s Association has been organized, only 24 ranchers have been given the honor.

Gene Harris’ cattle are well-trained. When he honks his horn, they know to go to him. “Ki-bas! Ki-Bas! Ki-Bas!” Harris yelled from his truck.

Ranching traditions run deep on this Dunn County plot. But the land wasn’t just rich in history. It was also rich in minerals.

“We’re unique probably in the sense that this land was owned by absentee ranch owners that came here from Illinois in the mid-30′s. The family mined and actually manufactured zinc,” said Harris. His grandfather started ranching the land in 1938 for the owners. They expanded their cattle and built a home... ordered through the Sears Catalog.

Gene grew up and worked on the land. Both of his parents passed away by the time he turned 21. He left college to take over.

The family bought the land shortly thereafter.

“Well now when you’re older, and you look back, we basically did the same things we had been doing or that we grew up doing. Didn’t make any adjustments at the time,” said Harris.

Gene and his ranch has seen and endured everything North Dakota has thrown at it, including droughts like this year’s. It’s this dedication and success which helped him win the Top Hand Award from the Stockmen’s Association. But even though there’s only one name on the trophy, he said there are mentors, work hands, and loved ones who made it happen.

“My wife Janelle, we’re gonna be married 40 years here in another week, and that didn’t come without some sacrifice too. But, it’s a sacrifice on her part that allowed me to be involved in the industry and attend the meetings and be able to travel the world,” said Harris.

He added that winning the award was a humbling experience, and never thought he would be included in such an exclusive group of ranchers. Adding it hasn’t quite set in yet.

Harris has a litany of other awards he’s collected over the years. He was a director of the North Dakota High School Rodeo Association, the Dunn County Job Development Association, the Killdeer Co-op Board and the Killdeer Dollars for Scholarship Association, and was recognized as the Roughrider Days Rancher of the Year in 2016

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden
North Dakotans unhappy about Biden’s proposition to allow IRS to track transactions of $600 or more
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Off-road vehicle in Burleigh County
Residents ask Burleigh County commissioners to address reckless off-road vehicle driving
The Abner O’Neal shipwreck
New drone video of 130-year-old shipwreck in the Missouri river

Latest News

Kenmare roads getting new overlay
'Prairie Dog Embrace'
Winners of Governor’s Photo Contest announced
Missouri Slope
New skilled nursing facility opening in Bismarck
These military women not only achieved high honors but also keep a strong sense of humor.
Daughters outrank dad, make North Dakota military family proud