WARD COUNTY, N.D. – County Road 1 and County Road 2 in Kenmare will be getting new pavement in the coming months.

Between the two roads, roughly 20 miles will be getting a new overlay.

The total cost of the project is $2.83 million and the county’s cost-share with NDDOT will be more than $500,000.

