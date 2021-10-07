Discussion continues in Ward County over COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – COVID-19 vaccine passports were again up for discussion with Ward County leaders.

The talks had been tabled since August, but were brought back for discussion Wednesday.

Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, is behind the movement to ban COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates.

He wrote two resolutions for county leaders, one including private business and other without.

Hoverson added that he had spoken with Lisa Clute at First District Health Unit to take out the medical aspects and focus on the mandate itself.

“Mandates act as a tyranny not a toolbox for elected officials and we have always seen tyranny as more of an evil than a helpful thing for our county,” said Hoverson.

Lisa Clute said she knows it’s been a very difficult year and a half for everyone but she does not agree with Hoverson’s position.

“I think those decisions are best left to the businesses and organizations that are trying to ensure that they have a healthy active workforce to continue to respond,” said Clute.

The commissioners received and filed Hoverson’s resolution with no promise on when to bring it up again.

The county is still waiting to hear back from the state attorney general’s office on the mandate issue, along with a separate effort to make Ward County a Second Amendment sanctuary.

