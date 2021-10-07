Death reported in Kidder County vehicle rollover

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The highway patrol reports a 58-year-old male from Pettibone has died after his vehicle rolled over in Kidder County.

The man was driving on Highway 3 when he failed to turn on a curve, causing the vehicle to drive into a ditch and roll over. Officers say the man was wearing his seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation by the highway patrol, and the victim’s name has not yet been released.

