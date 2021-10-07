Advertisement

Death reported in Kidder County vehicle rollover

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The highway patrol reports a 58-year-old male from Pettibone has died after his vehicle rolled over in Kidder County.

The man was driving on Highway 3 when he failed to turn on a curve, causing the vehicle to drive into a ditch and roll over. Officers say the man was wearing his seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation by the highway patrol, and the victim’s name has not yet been released.

Students strengthen their faith while cleaning larger-than-life crucifix
Heritage Art Tunnel Project
Beer Belly Spaetzle
Ponchos, Ponchos, Ponchos!
