COVID cases at Bismarck hospitals still high

(WDBJ)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Although COVID cases are declining in some places across the nation, they are still rising in North Dakota. Across the region, Sanford hospitals currently have 170 COVID patients.

Of those, 158 are unvaccinated. Experts urge people to talk to their doctors about getting vaccinated, which is a safe and effective method of fending off hospitalization from COVID.

“Find that physician that you trust, and have a good conversation with them about whether it’s right or not to be vaccinated for you. If you have concerns, bring those concerns to your provider, and have them address that. Social media, news outlets, that’s not a source of truth,” said Dr. Todd Schaffer, Sanford Health.

The CDC and WHO encourage the vast majority of the population to get vaccinated, including pregnant women or women who are thinking of becoming pregnant.

They have recommended booster shots for people ages fifty to sixty-four with underlying health conditions and for people ages sixty-five and above.

