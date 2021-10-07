Class 11B & 9B Football Poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Beulah and LaMoure-L-M were the number one ranked team in Class-11B and Class-9B at the beginning of the football season and neither has done anything to keep the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association from putting them there every week so far this fall.

CLASS-11B FOOTBALL

Team Record Pts Last WK

1. Beulah (15) 7-0 78 1st

2. Hillsboro-CV (1) 6-1 63 3rd

3. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 6-1 36 2nd

4. Kindred 6-1 33 4th

5. Velva-Garrison 6-0 25 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Central Cass (6-1), Harvey-Wells County (5-2) and Bowman County (6-1)

CLASS-9B FOOTBALL

Team Record Pts Last WK

1. LaMoure-L-M (16) 7-0 80 1st

2. New Salem-Almont 7-0 60 2nd

3. Cavalier 7-0 47 3rd

4. Divide County 7-0 29 5th

5. Nelson County 7-0 12 NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bottineau (7-0), Hettinger-Scranton (6-1), South Border (6-1), Surrey (5-1) and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (5-2)

