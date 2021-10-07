Advertisement

Class 11B & 9B Football Poll

(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Beulah and LaMoure-L-M were the number one ranked team in Class-11B and Class-9B at the beginning of the football season and neither has done anything to keep the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association from putting them there every week so far this fall.

CLASS-11B FOOTBALL

Team               Record Pts Last WK

1. Beulah (15)           7-0 78  1st

2. Hillsboro-CV (1)      6-1 63  3rd

3. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 6-1 36  2nd

4. Kindred               6-1 33  4th

5. Velva-Garrison        6-0 25  5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Central Cass (6-1), Harvey-Wells County (5-2) and Bowman County (6-1)

CLASS-9B FOOTBALL

Team          Record Pts Last WK

1. LaMoure-L-M (16) 7-0 80  1st

2. New Salem-Almont 7-0 60  2nd

3. Cavalier         7-0 47  3rd

4. Divide County    7-0 29  5th

5. Nelson County    7-0 12  NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bottineau (7-0), Hettinger-Scranton (6-1), South Border (6-1), Surrey (5-1) and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (5-2)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden
North Dakotans unhappy about Biden’s proposition to allow IRS to track transactions of $600 or more
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Off-road vehicle in Burleigh County
Residents ask Burleigh County commissioners to address reckless off-road vehicle driving
The Abner O’Neal shipwreck
New drone video of 130-year-old shipwreck in the Missouri river

Latest News

Beulah top ranked in 11B
Sports Spotlight: Heart River Golf
10PM Sportscast - 10/5/21
10PM Sportscast - 10/5/21
Volleyball poll
High school volleyball polls