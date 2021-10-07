Beulah top ranked in 11B

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Beulah was ranked number one in Class-11B at the beginning of the season and the Miners have not given the voters a reason to change. Beulah is 7-0 heading into this week’s game at Trinity.

The Miners have outscored their opponents by 157 points, which is just over 22 points per game.

Beulah quarterback Trey Brandt said: “We just need to play together. Early in the season there is some kinks and all of that that goes on behind the scenes, but I think that if we just stick together, we just know that when someone messes up it’s not the end of the world, just tell them to keep going, and I think that’s what will fix it.”

Brandt and the Miners offense is averaging over 33 points per-game.

