Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old child from Tennessee found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe after he was found safe early Thursday morning.

Nolan was found asleep in the blue Ford Focus he was last seen in.

Police say Brandi Rhodes, 33, is suspected of stealing the car with Nolan in the backseat. The car was stolen from a Kroger in Nashville, Tennessee.

Anyone with information regarding Rhodes is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden
North Dakotans unhappy about Biden’s proposition to allow IRS to track transactions of $600 or more
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Off-road vehicle in Burleigh County
Residents ask Burleigh County commissioners to address reckless off-road vehicle driving
The Abner O’Neal shipwreck
New drone video of 130-year-old shipwreck in the Missouri river

Latest News

A local resident looks his damaged house following a severe earthquake hit the area, in Harnai,...
Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 20
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Ship anchored near oil pipeline made unusual movements
(AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
6PM Sportscast 10/6/2021
6PM Sportscast 10/6/2021