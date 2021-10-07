Advertisement

50,000+ books: Friends of the Library used book sale

Library books
Library books(kfyr)
By Jake Zane
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library opened its doors today for the first used book sale in over a year and a half.

The assortment of books mostly come from public donations. The rest are pulled out of circulation at the library.

The money made goes to the Friends of the Library organization, which helps to support the library, its programs, and funding for projects.

Keith Demke, Friends of the Library treasurer said, “I don’t think books are going to totally go away. There’s something about having that book to go back to easily, rather than dragging out the cd, the book on tape, or the download. There’s just something very comforting about it.”

The sale is open through Saturday in the library’s lower level. The sale hours are:

  • Thursday, October 7: 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
  • Friday, October 8: 9:00 AM - 5:45 PM
  • Saturday, October 9: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

The assortment of books mostly come from public donations. The rest are pulled out of circulation at the library.

The money made goes to the Friends of the Library organization, which helps to support the library, its programs, and funding for projects.

Keith Demke, Friends of the Library treasurer said, “I don’t think books are going to totally go away. There’s something about having that book to go back to easily, rather than dragging out the cd, the book on tape, or the download. There’s just something very comforting about it.”

The sale is open through Saturday in the library’s lower level. The sale hours are:

  • Thursday, October 7: 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
  • Friday, October 8: 9:00 AM - 5:45 PM
  • Saturday, October 9: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
These military women not only achieved high honors but also keep a strong sense of humor.
Daughters outrank dad, make North Dakota military family proud
Gene Harris' cattle are well-trained.
Learn about this award-winning ND rancher
Missouri Slope
New skilled nursing facility opening in Bismarck

Latest News

Bob Finken
Douglas farmer reflects on rough soybean crop amid drought, looks to next year
Tyrone Youngbear
Minot man pleads guilty in child pornography case
Washington and Expressway
Construction coming to an end at Washington and Expressway
Tank of the Year
Minot water tower in the running for “Tank of the Year”