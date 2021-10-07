50,000+ books: Friends of the Library used book sale

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library opened its doors today for the first used book sale in over a year and a half.

The assortment of books mostly come from public donations. The rest are pulled out of circulation at the library.

The money made goes to the Friends of the Library organization, which helps to support the library, its programs, and funding for projects.

Keith Demke, Friends of the Library treasurer said, “I don’t think books are going to totally go away. There’s something about having that book to go back to easily, rather than dragging out the cd, the book on tape, or the download. There’s just something very comforting about it.”

The sale is open through Saturday in the library’s lower level. The sale hours are:

Thursday, October 7: 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Friday, October 8: 9:00 AM - 5:45 PM

Saturday, October 9: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

