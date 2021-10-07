Advertisement

3,000 Sanford employees granted vaccine exemption

FILE
FILE(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford officials said across the company’s entire footprint 3,000 out of their 30,000 employees have been granted an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The exemptions are granted for those with religious or medical reasons.

Officials said in Fargo, 91% of Sanford employees are vaccinated. Company wide, the 3,000 staff members who are exempt will undergo weekly testing.

In July, Sanford Health announced it’s requirement for all employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 1.

