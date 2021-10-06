Williston police looking for runaway 15-year-old

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.

The runaway, Leah Varela, is 15 years old. She was last seen in Williston on Monday wearing a purple tie dye sweater and blue jeans. She’s listed as 5′ 2″ and 110 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call the Williston Police Department at 577-1212.

