Sports Spotlight: Heart River Golf

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a two-day golf tournament, it’s impossible to win the event on the first day but you sure can make the final round easy on yourself. That’s exactly what Heart River did last week, the Cougars had a 22-shot lead after the first 18-holes and they’re the Class-B state champions.

Winning a state title is as sweet as it gets in high school sports. For Heart River Girls Golf, they’ve experienced it twice in the past four years.

“It was just really fun to be on this team, and especially since we’ve placed top-four since I’ve joined golf, it was really exciting hat we got to win my senior year and I got to make that memory on the way out,” said Grace Nantt, Heart River senior.

But this year had a lot of special moments. The Cougars won every single tournament they played, and the had five of their golfers win individual medals.

Heart River Head Coach Kirby Robb said: “Yes they took turns winning tournaments this year. I had five out of six girls win tournaments, which was kind of unique. Kind of like you got five number-one golfers on your golf team. Very proud of that.”

The program has some advantages. Their head coach is a golf pro at the Pheasant Country Club, which is just a stones-throw away.

“Our convenience is that our high school is about 300 yards away from the golf course. A lot of girls play as soon as they can after school in the fall. It’s just convenient, it’s just handy,” said Robb.

For a team as close as the Cougars are, it was never about individual recognition. It was about being there for one another.

Heart River senior Madisen Jarrett said: “Almost all of our six golfers won this year, and if one of us had a bad day, the rest of us are there to help them out and keep up the next spot.”

In addition, with his time with spent with Heart River, Coach Kirby runs an annual golf clinic that has seen over 1,000 kids come through, in a town of only 300 people.

Individually, Madisen finished in 6th place. Grace was 9th, while Molly Robb came in tied for 10th and MacKenzee Schneider was tied for 13th.

