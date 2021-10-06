Advertisement

Prosecutors: State trooper’s use of deadly force justified in Sept. 7 incident

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. – Prosecutors in Morton County have ruled that a North Dakota State Trooper who used deadly force in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 7 was justified and will not face charges, according to the a release from the patrol.

Investigators said Trooper Steven Mayer worked with Morton County deputies to perform a high-risk traffic stop on a vehicle refusing to stop on I-94 around 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 7.

According to investigators, Mayer fired his duty weapon once, striking and killing the driver, 45-year-old Craig Knutson, of Billings, Montana.

According to the release, the patrol also reviewed the case, and determined that Mayer acted within department policy during the incident.

Mayer was placed on administrative leave following the incident, as is common protocol.

In the release the patrol said: “North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers train extensively for high-risk incidents. We value each individual and understand that the loss of life in a tragic event.”

