Police say Fort Yates man brandished gun, threatened people in Bismarck alleyway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fort Yates man has been accused of pointing a gun and threatening individuals walking through a Bismarck alleyway Monday.

Bismarck police arrested 31-year-old Terry Archambault after witnesses told them he had flashed a gun at them between Ivy Ave. and S. Washington Street. One witness told police Archambault followed her into the alley and threatened to kill her.

When police stopped Archambault he was found with a replica gun.

Archambault told officers he was holding the replica for another person and never pointed it at or threatened anyone.

Archambault is charged with two counts of terrorizing and is held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

