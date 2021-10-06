Advertisement

Nearly 18,000 jobs remain open in North Dakota

North Dakota Job Openings
North Dakota Job Openings
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s labor market shows that job openings remain high statewide, with more than 17,000 jobs available.

The labor market’s monthly report showed available jobs grew slightly from the past month, and also remain more than 38% higher than the same month last year.

Newer jobs, or jobs made available within the last month, accounted for nearly 70% of the job openings. And more than half of those available jobs require either a high school diploma or no educational credit.

Healthcare reported the highest number of openings, followed by office and administrative jobs.

