More juvenile justice reform in North Dakota to be studied

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The interim judiciary committee met on Tuesday to discuss juvenile justice reform. The committee will study the juvenile justice system, which will likely result in legislation next session.

In April, the North Dakota State Legislature passed the Juvenile Court Act, which is the largest overhaul to the juvenile justice system in 52 years. The judiciary committee will study the state of the juvenile justice system in North Dakota to influence more legislation in the 2023 session.

“We’re finding that we have a massive shortage of services in this state. And I’m not saying, ‘I want you to build beds’ and all this, because they need to be at home. But these homes need to be supported. So I’m just wondering what can we do as legislators to make sure these services are there for kids?” said Sen. JoNell Bakke, Democrat representing Grand Forks.

The committee heard from the North Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, who spoke about their desire to help children in their home communities.

“Residential services are not designed for kids to stay with us forever. And that’s a misnomer. Our kids, on average, are with us five to six months. So we have to, at the very moment that we learn of the child, begin planning for their success outside of the treatment center,” said Joy Ryan, president and CEO of Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch.

According to the experts, the reason for more juvenile justice reform is to protect kids in need.

“100% of the kids at the Ranch have experienced traumas. Some of them are horrendous. I can tell you at least 3 stories off the top of my head of children who were used as currency, who were used to pay for drug habits,” said Ryan.

The committee will meet again in January. The committee also discussed a spousal support study, which is unintentionally related. According to a study presented on Tuesday, the most prevalent trauma event for children in North Dakota is divorce.

