Janet Alkire elected chairwoman of Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in historic vote

FORT YATES, N.D. – Voters on the Standing Rock Reservation have elected Janet Alkire as the next chairwoman of the tribe, according to unofficial results posted on the tribe’s Facebook page.

According to the results, Alkire received just over 52% of the vote, narrowly defeating Ira Taken Alive, who received just under 48%.

According to South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Alkire would be the first woman elected chair of the tribe in 50 years.

She would replace Mike Faith, who was elected in 2017, replacing then-chairman Dave Archambault.

Unofficial results indicate voters elected Frank Jamerson as vice chairman.

