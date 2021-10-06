Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee can’t find former Trump aide to serve him subpoena

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan Scavino to serve him a subpoena, sources familiar with the effort said.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s been more than a week since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach subpoenaed Dan Scavino.

Yet the committee has been unable to physically serve the subpoena to Scavino, who served as former President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, according to multiple sources familiar with the effort.

The news comes just before the committee’s deadlines for Scavino and three other close Trump allies to comply with the subpoenas, which request documents by Thursday and a deposition by Oct. 15.

Scavino did not respond to a request for comment from CNN.

If some of Trump’s allies refuse to comply with the subpoenas, the panel is considering whether to compel their cooperation with the threat of holding them in criminal contempt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden
North Dakotans unhappy about Biden’s proposition to allow IRS to track transactions of $600 or more
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Off-road vehicle in Burleigh County
Residents ask Burleigh County commissioners to address reckless off-road vehicle driving
The Abner O’Neal shipwreck
New drone video of 130-year-old shipwreck in the Missouri river
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US summer COVID surge is waning; more mandates in the works
A video appears to show a Georgia State Patrol officer stomping on a suspect in Atlanta.
Caught on camera: Georgia trooper accused of stomping on suspect in Atlanta
Goran K. Hansson, Permanent Secretary of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, center,...
Nobel in chemistry honors ‘greener’ way to build molecules
Mr. Barnes, as the kids call him, has been a constant at Killdeer school for nearly three...
Killdeer students honor retiring custodian
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt