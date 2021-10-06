Advertisement

High school volleyball polls

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association have Century and Northern Cass on top of the bi-weekly high school volleyball poll.

The Patriots are undefeated, but Jaguars are on top of the voting for the first time this season.

Class A

1.  Bismarck Century (7) — 35 pts — Last poll: 1st

2.  Bismarck — 27 pts — Last poll: 4th

3.  Shanley — 20 pts — Last poll: RV

4.  West Fargo — 15 pts — Last poll: 5th

5.  West Fargo Sheyenne — 13 pts — Last poll: 3rd

Others receiving votes:  Jamestown

Class B

1.   Northern Cass (5) — 83 pts — Last poll: 2nd

2.   Linton-HMB (1) — 81 pts — Last poll: 3rd

3.   Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (3) — 74 pts — Last poll: 1st

4.   (Tie) Our Redeemers — 55 pts — Last poll: 9th

4. (Tie) Thompson — 55 pts — Last poll: 4th

6.   Central Cass — 38 pts — Last poll: 5th

7.   Kenmare — 36 pts — Last poll: 6th

8.   North Star — 24 pts — Last poll: 8th

9.   Lamoure-Litchville-Marion — 15 pts — Last poll: RV

10. Dickinson Trinity — 11 pts — Last poll: 7th

Others receiving votes: Oakes, Hatton-Northwood, Kindred, Beulah

