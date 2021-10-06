High school volleyball polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association have Century and Northern Cass on top of the bi-weekly high school volleyball poll.
The Patriots are undefeated, but Jaguars are on top of the voting for the first time this season.
Class A
1. Bismarck Century (7) — 35 pts — Last poll: 1st
2. Bismarck — 27 pts — Last poll: 4th
3. Shanley — 20 pts — Last poll: RV
4. West Fargo — 15 pts — Last poll: 5th
5. West Fargo Sheyenne — 13 pts — Last poll: 3rd
Others receiving votes: Jamestown
Class B
1. Northern Cass (5) — 83 pts — Last poll: 2nd
2. Linton-HMB (1) — 81 pts — Last poll: 3rd
3. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (3) — 74 pts — Last poll: 1st
4. (Tie) Our Redeemers — 55 pts — Last poll: 9th
4. (Tie) Thompson — 55 pts — Last poll: 4th
6. Central Cass — 38 pts — Last poll: 5th
7. Kenmare — 36 pts — Last poll: 6th
8. North Star — 24 pts — Last poll: 8th
9. Lamoure-Litchville-Marion — 15 pts — Last poll: RV
10. Dickinson Trinity — 11 pts — Last poll: 7th
Others receiving votes: Oakes, Hatton-Northwood, Kindred, Beulah
