High school volleyball polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association have Century and Northern Cass on top of the bi-weekly high school volleyball poll.

The Patriots are undefeated, but Jaguars are on top of the voting for the first time this season.

Class A

1. Bismarck Century (7) — 35 pts — Last poll: 1st

2. Bismarck — 27 pts — Last poll: 4th

3. Shanley — 20 pts — Last poll: RV

4. West Fargo — 15 pts — Last poll: 5th

5. West Fargo Sheyenne — 13 pts — Last poll: 3rd

Others receiving votes: Jamestown

Class B

1. Northern Cass (5) — 83 pts — Last poll: 2nd

2. Linton-HMB (1) — 81 pts — Last poll: 3rd

3. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (3) — 74 pts — Last poll: 1st

4. (Tie) Our Redeemers — 55 pts — Last poll: 9th

4. (Tie) Thompson — 55 pts — Last poll: 4th

6. Central Cass — 38 pts — Last poll: 5th

7. Kenmare — 36 pts — Last poll: 6th

8. North Star — 24 pts — Last poll: 8th

9. Lamoure-Litchville-Marion — 15 pts — Last poll: RV

10. Dickinson Trinity — 11 pts — Last poll: 7th

Others receiving votes: Oakes, Hatton-Northwood, Kindred, Beulah

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.