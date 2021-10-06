Emergency personnel respond to oil well explosion in McKenzie County

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – UPDATE 7:35 p.m.: The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office said nearby roads were closed during the investigation, but they have since reopened.

The cause of the explosion is unclear.

The sheriff’s office said one person suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities responded to an explosion at an oil well in McKenzie County Tuesday morning.

According to a post on the Watford City Police Department Facebook page, emergency personnel responded to the explosion near the intersection of 12th Street and 17th Avenue NE.

As of shortly before 9:30 a.m., the department reported that a fire was out, and there was no danger to the public.

They advised of temporary road closures during the investigation.

The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office is handing the investigation.

Your News Leader will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.